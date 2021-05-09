MSU researchers working to help flower growers with LED lights

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University researchers are working to help Michigan’s flower growers save energy and improve their crops with LED lights.

Almost 80% of traditional flowers for Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day like roses, carnations and chrysanthemums come from other countries.

Michigan is home to many specialty flowers outside of those three and researchers said the flowers need high intensity lights like LED to get the best results.

LED lights are good because they use less energy than normal high pressures lamps, so it costs less money over time. According to researchers, it can even speed up plant growth.