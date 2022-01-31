MSU returns to in-person classes today after three weeks online

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31 after being online for three weeks due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

This decision was made last year around New Year’s Eve when the nation saw a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant due to holiday gatherings.



According to a press release, the last-minute decision did still allow students to return to their dorm rooms along with a handful of labs that were allowed to continue in-person learning.

MSU officials say the decision to return this is something it has strongly prepared for and says its community will continue following its campus mask mandate along with its COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Current protocols require that all students, staff, and facility be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and this includes them having their COVID-19 booster shot. Mandatory proof of that booster shot is required by Tuesday, Feb. 1.



The school says in addition it’s reminding people to practice smart COVID-19 safety protocols and continues to offer on-site testing and guidance on how to obtain free federal at-home testing kits.



Over Thursday and Friday, the state of Michigan reported over 26,309, confirmed COVID-19 cases for the current amount, with a total of 1,959,371 dating back to March of 2020.