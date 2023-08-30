EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Automotive company Stellantis will donate a Chrysler Pacifica all-wheel-drive minivan on behalf of Safe Ride, a transportation service run by the Associated Students of Michigan State University.

Safe Ride provides students with a safe and free alternative to walking home alone after dark. Its programs are proven to reduce assault-related dangers and drunk driving on and off campus.

The van donation and program further exemplify the importance of collaboration through effective partnerships while also demonstrating the university’s commitment to student safety.

The donation will take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the People’s Park (427 North Shaw Lane East Lansing, MI, 48824).