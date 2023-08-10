Daniel Gould is one of the first 10 people globally to be inducted into the International Society of Sports Psychology Hall of Fame. (Photo/MSU)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State University professor emeritus has become one of the first 10 living scholars in the world to be inducted to the International Society of Sports Psychology Hall of Fame.

Dr. Daniel Gould has been inducted into the hall of fame in 2023, an MSU statement said Thursday. Gould retired from MSU in 2022. He has global recognition for his research on stress, burnout, motivation and talent development in athletes.

He has completed more than 200 publications, funded by national organizations including the U.S. Olympic Committee. Gould’s work has been cited more than 42,000 times.

“His decades-long commitment to improving the youth sport experience is clearly seen on Michigan State University’s campus and beyond. We are grateful to count him among our Spartan scholars,” said Jerlando F.L. Jackson, dean of MSU’s College of Education.

Gould has also been listed as among top 10 U.S. sport psychology specialists, as well as the 100 most influential sport educators in America, according to ISSP.