EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University raised $284.4 million in cash and gifts from alumni and other donors this fiscal year, a new record.

The University’s previous record was reached in 2019 – $272.6 million. In 2020 MSU raised $232 million.

This fiscal year saw MSU opening the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, a new STEM teaching and learning building, an expansion of Flint, Grand Rapids and Detroit partnerships and more.

Over 170,000 donations were made to support MSU this fiscal year.

“We’re grateful to Spartans and friends for so generously supporting the success of our students, faculty and staff,” said President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “Our community is investing in us like never before, growing the university’s capacity to pursue goals identified in the MSU 2030 strategic plan for expanding our excellence and impact.”

According to MSU, 26.6% of donations came from alumni, around $122.5 million. Around 14.4% of donors gave for the first time this year, or about 9,700 people.

Eighty-one percent of all funds came from 344 donors who gave at least $100,000.

The largest gift, totaling $17 million, came from alumnus Martin Vanderploeg to create an undergraduate scholars’ program for first-generation students and to support endowed faculty positions in engineering.

In total, there were 48 donations over $1 million, totaling $157 million.