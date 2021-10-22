MSU Sergeant placed on administrative leave

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sergeant Mike Aguilera was placed on administrative leave earlier this week.

The announcement comes just days after it was announced that former Chief Traci Ruiz is no longer an employee of the Police Department.

Aguilera is the third MSU police officer to be placed on administrative leave.

Ruiz was on administrative leave for a month before her parting with the police department was announced.

MSUPD spokesperson Chris Rozman confirmed the news today to 6 News.

Rozman added that “As this is a personnel matter, we are not able to provide any additional information.”