EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University has agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit with former members of the women’s swim and dive team, and will undergo a plan to bring the school back into Title IX compliance.

MSU, under then Athletic Director Bill Beekman, shuttered its swim and dive teams following the 2020-2021 season.

Members of the women’s swim and dive team filed a lawsuit against the university, claiming that canceling the program was a violation of Title IX.

A U.S. District Court judge eventually determined that MSU was not in compliance with Title IX in August 2022. MSU tried to appeal that decision, but was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court in December.

Though the settlement does not bring the swim and dive team back, MSU did agree to undergo a full third-party review and to develop a gender equity plan to bring MSU into Title IX compliance by the end of the 2026-2027 school year.

Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive is an organization that supports the former members of the swim and dive team. It released a statement on Friday, confirming the outcome of the settlement.

“Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive stands proudly behind the plaintiffs, 11 women who made the

difficult and selfless decision to sue a school they had chosen to represent as student-athletes,

a school that opted to spend millions in legal fees to keep them out of the pool rather than

correcting past mistakes and properly adhere to federal standard,” the Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive statement read.