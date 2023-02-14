EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One survivor of the Michigan State University shooting shared his account of Monday night.

Jack Gibson said that the gunman pointed a gun directly at him and fired off shots. Gibson was able to avoid the bullets.

“This is all in the space of two seconds. I thought if I don’t move like right now, I’m gonna get shot,” said Gibson. “None of us knew that there was a guy with a gun in there. Until like we did know.”

Gibson has been working in the MSU Union cafeteria since January. At around 8 p.m. Monday, he realized it would not be a normal night of work for him and his colleagues.

“They thought a balloon had popped,” said Gibson. “I honestly do think he shot at me and missed. Cause like I heard three or four shots and then I just looked over and like there was a gun pointed at me.”

As everyone ran for cover, Gibson debated on running back.

“And because I thought of my co-worker, and I was like ‘Oh my god like they’re still in the kitchen.’ I don’t know. I just like wanted to go back. But then a student grabbed me and he was like ‘Dude no.'”

One of Gibson’s coworkers was Brian Fraser, one of the victims who died.

Gibson says he hasn’t gotten sleep since the shooting, and even though he’s still here, he can’t help but grieve for the victims affected.

“I don’t know why I didn’t get shot like I don’t know like why you know what I mean? Because none of us deserved that,” said Gibson.

Gibson added the back door of the school’s cafeteria is always open every single day, and it’s likely that the shooter got in through the building that way.