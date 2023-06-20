EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A lawsuit against Michigan State University has been filed on behalf of Yukai “John” Hao, a victim of the MSU shooting that was left paralyzed due to his injuries.

The lawsuit, filed by the firm Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman, alleges that MSU, its Public Safety Department and its Infrastructure Planning and Facilities Department “acted with gross negligence and failed to take reasonable steps to protect students and visitors on its campus from harm.”

Specific safety measures the lawsuit alleges were not taken by MSU include:

Lack of security guards or patrol officers to monitor access to campus buildings

Failing to install locks on the inside of classroom doors

Not outfitting classrooms with a lock system that can be activated by teachers

Lack of locks that can be engaged remotely

The lawsuit was filed on June 5 and processed by the Court of Claims on June 20.

Hao joins several other victims of the Feb. 13 MSU shooting that have filed a lawsuit against the university.

He made headlines when he was visited by NBA star James Harden and invited to a game between the Philadelphia Sixers and Boston Celtics.