EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a day of celebration for many graduates at Michigan State University but today was also a time to remember those lost in the tragic Feb. 13 shooting.

Each graduation began with a moment of silence, and three honorary diplomas were handed out to the families of Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

Sunday will be the final day of graduation, with students walking across the Breslin Center stage from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For many graduates, the last four years has been anything but ordinary. Not only did they experience a mass shooting, they also did their studies through the coronavirus pandemic.

One student says it’s been tough but because of the Spartan community, she is here today.

“A family that shows love and support to one another through the most isolating times, even if we are socially distanced across miles far and wide. A family that comes together as one to reclaim our home and campus after a horrific tragedy. A family that will always have your back, no matter how much time has passed,” MSU graduate Sarah Sharp said.