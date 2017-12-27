Skip to content
MSU Spartans
MSU researchers find Vitamin D could help cancer patients live longer
15,000 respond to MSU survey on sexual misconduct and relationship violence
Here’s what it will cost you to attend the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines
Report: FBI probe docs list range of payments to top players
Mark Dantonio contract extended through January 2024
AP Poll: Spartans climb to #2
Tom Izzo speaks on supporting Nassar assault victims
Mark Dantonio speaks out on sexual assault actions
AP Poll: MSU drops, UM debuts in Top 25
MSU drops to No. 4; Villanova returns to No. 1 in reshuffled AP Top 25 poll
Spartans #1 in the Country
Lewerke, Spartans roll past Cougars 42-17 in Holiday Bowl
Holiday Bowl: MSU and WSU square off in battle of the bands
Holiday Bowl: MSU players enjoy day at the beach
Spartans tour Navy ship in San Diego