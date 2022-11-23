LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Seven Michigan State University football players were charged Wednesday following the altercation in the Lloyd Carr tunnel on Oct. 29.

The University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety and Security (UMDPSS) investigated the case with the help of the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety as well as Michigan State Police.

Both football programs for U-M and MSU will not be releasing comments on the charges — until the Big Ten Conference releases findings from its investigation.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the following football players:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony

Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

Mike Nichols, an attorney representing Khary Crump, responded to the charges via a video posted to Twitter.

“Remember, any time there’s an assault, where it’s a fight that’s involved, self-defense is always in play,” Nichols said.

Nichols described the charges as a “gut punch” to Crump, given that the charges were announced the day before Thanksgiving.

Interim MSU President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. said that while the university does not condone the actions taken by football players on Oct. 29, the university will support the student-athletes.

The university and our athletic department will continue to evaluate this matter and cooperate with any investigative reviews. While we do not condone the actions taken by some football players on Oct. 29, we will support our student-athletes through this process. They are students first, and their academic journey continues. MSU believes strongly in restorative justice practices and the education around harmful actions. I do not condone inappropriate behavior by anyone on our campus or when representing MSU. And consequences, which were announced today, are part of a learning environment. But I also believe that as universities, we must make our respective environments safe places for competition. The rivalry between our two schools predates the current presidents and will likely last long into the future. But student success is more important than any score and I am committed to working with the University Michigan to enable that success on the field and in all of the places and spaces where rivalry foreshortens any student’s pathway to that success. My commitment is to make changes that are meaningful to that goal and report back to the community before the end of the year. ​Michigan is a state of opportunity with great research universities and incredible faculty, staff, students, and athletic teams. Working, not as rivals but on behalf of our shared educational mission will enable a positive future for all.”

U-M President Santa J. Ono

In a statement posted to Twitter, U-M President Santa J. Ono expressed his concern for all players involved.

At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident. We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter.”

After nearly four weeks Michigan State's football team has some answers in regard to the eight players who were suspended following the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident.



The police investigation into the melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel was turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review on Nov. 13.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh previously said he expected the suspended Spartans to be criminally charged.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players for their role in the melee, and they sat out the 27-21 win over Rutgers.

Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartans player, sparking the fracas shortly after the Wolverines beat their in-state rivals, and that teammate Ja’Den McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help.

Security and police break up a scuffle between players from Michigan and Michigan State football teams in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan State President Samuel Stanley has apologized and says the actions of the football players who were involved in a postgame melee with Michigan players are “unacceptable.” He also says the players involved would be held responsible by coach Mel Tucker. (Kyle Austin/MLive Media Group via AP)

Screenshot of video from Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News

Green was left with a concussion, which kept him out of one game before returning to play in Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska.

Attorney Tom Mars, who is representing Green, has said his client deserves to be compensated for his injuries.

Michigan increased the security presence in and around the tunnel and prevented Wolverines from entering it until each Nebraska player left the field at halftime and following the game.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the air and online as more information is made available.