COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLNS) — Michigan State’s basketball team has made it to Columbus for Friday’s first round of games against the University of Southern California.

Head coach Tom Izzo couldn’t be happier to start out this year’s NCAA tournament in the Midwest.

A lot of it has to do with how convenient it is for the fans and Columbus locals are just as elated to have the MSU Spartans in their city.

They are in awe of Izzo making his 25th straight appearance in the tournament and everyone we spoke to finds his streak very alluring.

“It’s sort of unprecedented, especially if you think about where we were the day he was hired and the condition of the program,” said MSU alum and Columbus resident Scott Jackson.

Jackson commended Izzo for bringing up the basketball program “from nothing.”

“Let me tell you. I was at, I was at the [Bres]lin center when we lost those games to University of Detroit, and I didn’t think he was gonna make it,” Jackson continued. “It’s just the turnaround’s been shocking and yeah, I’ve enjoyed this long ride.”

The alumnus also talked about how the Spartans are “spoiled” when it comes to the NCAA tournament.

“We are ridiculously spoiled,” Jackson said. “I just think it’s really cool that he’s been doing it for so long and he’s, there’s like a select few amount of coaches that go and keep coaching for a long time and it’s great to just show that his love for the game and is passionate about it,”