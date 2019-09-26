Everything you need to know about this weekend’s MSU Homecoming, the parade and more

EAST LANSING — The 2019 MSU Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday, September 27 at 6:00 p.m.

The parade will begin at the Hannah Community Center, travel down Abbot to Grand River and into campus at the Farm Lane entrance.

A number of East Lansing streets and intersections will be closed Friday, Sept. 27 to accommodate the parade.

Here are the road closures:



Abbot Road, between Oxford Road/Whitehills Drive and Burcham Drive, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Abbot Road, between Burcham Drive and Grand River Avenue, from 5:30-7:15 p.m.

Burcham Drive, between Old Hickory Lane and Abbot Road, from 3-7:15 p.m.

Grand River Avenue, between Abbot Road and the Collingwood Drive entrance to the MSU campus, from 5:30-7:15 p.m.

The parade will stage at the Hannah Community Center and that will force the closure of nearby streets. Centerlawn Avenue, from Forest Street to Abbot Road, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Evergreen Avenue, from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Forest Street, from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Fern Street, from Evergreen Avenue to Abbot Road, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Northlawn Avenue, from Forest Street to Abbot Road, from 2:30-7 p.m.

The East Lansing Hannah Community Center will close at noon on Sept. 27 and the parking lot will be used for parade staging. Additionally, the East Lansing Public Library will close at 3 p.m. on Sept. 27.



All roads southbound off Albert Avenue, between Durand Street and Abbot Road, will be closed to through traffic. Some roads leading to Abbot Road (Library Lane, Centerlawn Avenue and Northlawn Avenue) will also be closed to through traffic. Eastbound and westbound traffic should take Saginaw Highway. Northbound and southbound traffic should take either Harrison Road or Hagadorn Road.

The annual Homecoming Parade features more than 130 entries, including the Spartan Marching Band, the MSU Alumni Band, student organizations, MSU athletic teams and dance teams, MSU colleges and departments, Greek sororities and fraternities, East Lansing community groups, Michigan high school bands, and more.

Below is an overview of events happening between Friday and Sunday. The list is also available on MSU’s Alumni page.

Alumni Band Reunion & 150th Anniversary of MSU Bands

The annual reunion is projected to bring in more than 1000 musicians on the field for the MSU – Indiana game on September 28th. The Alumni Band welcomes all alumni who played in a musical ensemble while at MSU to participate.

$20 registration fee. Sponsored by the MSU Alumni Band

College of Natural Science Scholarship Breakfast

8:30-10:30 a.m. | Kellogg Center

NatSci will be re-starting its Scholarship Breakfast to steward donors. There will be a brief program and donors will have the opportunity to enjoy breakfast with current students who are the recipients of their scholarships.

No cost to attend. Sponsored by College of Natural Science.

For more information contact Sara Ford: fordsar2@msu.edu | 517-884-0290

UAB Homecoming Brunch

10 a.m.-1 p.m. | MSU Union, Main Lounge

10 a.m.-1 p.m. | MSU Union, Main Lounge Sponsored by: University Activities Board Stop by for bagels, donuts and fruit and have a picture taken with Bronze Sparty. Homecoming t-shirts, Spartan face tattoos and lanyards will be given away while supplies last. Open to MSU students, faculty and staff with a valid MSU Pictured ID (one guest per ID.) No cost to attend.

The School of Hospitality Business Alumni Association Executive & Appointed Board Meeting

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. | College of Law Building (Castle Boardroom, Room 343)

Open to Hospitality Business alumni board members and School faculty only.

No cost to attend.

ComArtSci Homecoming Open House

12:30-2:30 p.m. | South Lobby, Communication Arts & Sciences Building

12:30-2:30 p.m. | South Lobby, Communication Arts & Sciences Building Celebrate MSU Homecoming with ComArtSci! Join Dean Prabu David and explore the new spaces and latest initiatives at the College. Free MSU Dairy Store ice cream to first 40 guests.

No cost to attend. Sponsored by ComArtSci.

Questions? Email casalum@msu.edu.

No cost to attend. Sponsored by ComArtSci.

Questions? Email casalum@msu.edu.

College of Arts and Letters’ Sweet and Greet

2:30-4 p.m. | Tent located at the Summer Circle Courtyard between Kresge Arts Center and the Auditorium

Enjoy cider and donuts and win items from the College with a raffle prize wheel while reconnecting with faculty, alumni and student ambassadors from Excel Network and Citizen Scholars. Families welcome.

No cost to attend. Sponsored by College of Arts and Letters.

For more information, call 517-353-4725.

Register Now

LGBTQA+ Homecoming Open House

3-4:30 p.m. | MSU LBGT Resource Center, 302 Student Services, East Lansing, MI

Visit the LBGT Resource Center, meet the new LBGTRC team, and enjoy some light refreshments before attending the homecoming parade.

No cost to attend.

College of Social Science Dean’s Homecoming Reception

4-7:30 p.m. | Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum 547 East Circle Drive East Lansing, MI

4-7:30 p.m. | Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum 547 East Circle Drive East Lansing, MI This annual event features a view of the MSU Homecoming parade on Grand River, heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine, and live music. No cost to attend. Sponsored by College of Social Science. For more information contact Katie Odle: odlekati@msu.edu | 517-353-0542

MSU Black Alumni Board Meeting

TBD | Crowne Plaza Hotel West, 925 Creyts Road, Lansing, MI For more information and to register visit: https://msubahomecoming2019.eventbrite.com/

MSU Black Alumni Silent Party and Live Music Ol’ Skool Set

TBD | Crowne Plaza Hotel West, 925 Creyts Road, Lansing, MI $25.00 These two events are occurring at the same time. The Silent Party will feature DJ Good B.O.I., DJ Butcher, and DJ Gary Chandler. The Live Music Ol’ Skool set will feature sounds by DJ Gary Chandler and card games.

TBD | Crowne Plaza Hotel West, 925 Creyts Road, Lansing, MI $25.00 These two events are occurring at the same time. The Silent Party will feature DJ Good B.O.I., DJ Butcher, and DJ Gary Chandler. The Live Music Ol' Skool set will feature sounds by DJ Gary Chandler and card games.

Register Now

MSU Homecoming Parade

6 p.m. | Downtown East Lansing and MSU Campus

The Homecoming Parade travels down Abbot to Grand River and into campus at the Farm Lane entrance, and features more than 130 entries from student and community groups and MSU departments.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

The School of Hospitality Business Tailgate Reception

9-11 a.m. | Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center, Culinary Business Learning Lab, Garden Level

Cost is $75 per person and reservation is required (does not include game ticket).

Register Now

MSU Black Alumni Scholarship Distinguished Alumni Award Brunch

10 a.m.-12 p.m. | Crowne Plaza Hotel West, 925 Creyts Road, Lansing, MI Cost is $45.00. Register Now

10 a.m.-12 p.m. | Crowne Plaza Hotel West, 925 Creyts Road, Lansing, MI Cost is $45.00. Register Now MSU Black Alumni Tailgate

12-7 p.m. | Munn Field, W Shaw Lane and Birch Road

12-7 p.m. | Munn Field, W Shaw Lane and Birch Road Cost is $10 Entry (2 non-alcoholic beverage tickets included) No parking on Munn Field – ticketing and towing with be enforced. $20 round trip shuttle service from the Crowne Plaza to the Tailgate (Unlimited round trips)

Register Now

Register Now

MSU College of Law Tailgate

12 p.m. – Kickoff | MSU Law Building

Join the MSU College of Law and fellow classmates for the annual homecoming tailgate. Food and beverages provided. Sponsored by the College of Law Advancement Office and Alumni Association.

Contact Lauren Wilton at wiltonle@law.msu.edu with any questions or concerns.

College of Education’s Homecoming Tent

1-3 p.m. | Dem Hall Field

This year, the college is celebrating how “Spartans Inspire Success.” The annual party will include food, fun and games. Special performances include music from the college band, Against School Violence, and the MSU Pompon team.

No cost to attend. Please contact Andrea Ray Alessio at rayaless@msu.edu or Jennifer Brown at brown661@msu.edu with questions.

Green and White Brunch

12:30-2:30 p.m. | Kellogg Hotel & Conference Center

Join fellow Spartans and special MSU guests, including the 2019 Grand Marshal, Susan Packard, at this traditional Homecoming event.

RSVP by Friday, September 20, 2019. Reservations will be accepted in the order received up to the capacity of the venue.

MSU College of Human Medicine Alumni & Friends Tailgate

1:30-3:30 p.m. | Tent is located on the north side of Spartan Stadium, across from the stadium visitor parking lot, by the Red Cedar River

No cost to attend. Sponsored by the College of Human Medicine. Food and beverages are provided.

MSU Black Alumni Jazz & Dance Party Featuring 496 West



8 p.m.-12 a.m. | Crowne Plaza Hotel West, 925 Creyts Road, Lansing, MI

Cost: $25

This includes ballroom lessons with Steve Silk Sturkey from 9:00-10:00 p.m. and free access to the Saturday Night After Party from midnight-2:00 a.m.

Register Now

MSU Black Alumni Saturday Night After Party



12 a.m.-2 a.m. | Crowne Plaza Hotel West, 925 Creyts Road, Lansing, MI

Cost: $10

Sounds by DJ B-Fletch

Register Now

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Shirley Rodgers Memorial Brunch

TBD | Crowne Plaza Hotel West, 925 Creyts Road, Lansing, MI

Cost: $35

Register Now

