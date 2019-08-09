Michigan State football fans can meet the Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 17th Annual Meet the Spartans is scheduled for Monday, August 19th.
Michigan State football fans of all ages are invited to attend the event at Spartan Stadium from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio and members of the 2019 football team will be available for autographs.
Fans will have a chance to visit the field, tour the press box and take photos wearing a Spartan uniform.
The MSU cheerleaders and dance team will be performing on the field throughout the event. Children will also have the opportunity to meet Sparty. Free 2019 schedule posters will be available throughout the concourse.
Fans will have an opportunity to sample menu items for $1 including hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, smokestack sliders, street tacos, churros, cotton candy and sno-cones.
Admission is free as well as parking at certain ramps and lots around the stadium.
Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #MeetTheSpartans during the event.
