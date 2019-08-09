Michigan State football fans can meet the Spartans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) - More than 2,000 cyclists rode through West Michigan to raise more than $1 million to benefit skin cancer awareness, prevention and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine research.

The seventh annual MSU Gran Fondo, Italian for “big ride,” is a nationally recognized cycling event that took place this last weekend.

Riders of all ages and skill levels participated in a 12-mile Family Ride or even longer distances. All routes started and finished in downtown Grand Rapids with the longest route’s halfway point at Lake Michigan.

Among the participants was Christian Vande Velde who is a five-time Tour de France veteran, NBC Sports commentator Brent Bookwalter who is a Michigan native and pro cyclist as well as Kikkan Randall who is a World Champion skier, gold medalist and cancer survivor.

Every year 70,000 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer.