EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A partnership between Michigan State University and the Technical University of Munich led to a finding of subatomic particles for the second time ever.

The discovery was announced on Nov. 3 in the journal Science, and in an online webinar.

Researchers identified a source of high-energy neutrinos at the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica.

The first discovery of the ghostly subatomic particles was made at the same observatory in 2018. Previously, this type of neutrinos was only found coming from galaxies with central black holes.

The recent discovery could be more common than what was discovered in 2018.

“We’re not all the way there yet,” said Hans Niederhausen, a lead author of the report and postdoctoral research associate in the MSU Department of Physics and Astronomy. “But this could be the point we look back to and say, ‘This is when we showed we can do it in practice.'”



