EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Students at Michigan State University are rallying after the death of a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of Iranian morality police.

Wednesday’s rally will feature speakers at MSU’s STEM Building, as well as some music performances.

The president of the MSU Iranian Student Association said the goal of the rally is to use freedom of speech to talk about the students who have been arrested in Iran.

“We are trying to stay hopeful and stay strong because we have the privilege to be able to freely speak,” said president Samin Aayanifard. “We have the freedom of speech here and we can speak about what is happening.”

The rally isn’t the only one that is putting pressure on the Iranian government.

Student organizers said that more than 200 other schools around the world are holding rallies, including the University of Michigan and Ohio State University.