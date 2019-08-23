EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State football team wrapped up preseason camp on Thursday, following practice head coach Mark Dantonio announced the 2019 team captains.
The four captains include senior linebacker Joe Bachie, senior quarterback Brian Lewerke, senior defensive end Kenny Willekes and senior defensive tackle Raequan Williams.
The Spartans will take the next two days off before reporting back to campus on Sunday to begin preparing for the season opener on Friday, Aug. 30th against Tulsa in Spartan Stadium.
Spartans football announces 2019 team captains
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State football team wrapped up preseason camp on Thursday, following practice head coach Mark Dantonio announced the 2019 team captains.