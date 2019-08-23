Spartans football announces 2019 team captains

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Associated Press Top 25 Poll ranks Michigan State University as number 18.

Last year the Spartans went 7 - 6 in the regular season with a 5 - 4 conference record.

MSU is the fourth on the list from the Big Ten. Ohio State which is fifth overall on the list is the first team for the Big Ten in the AP Top 25 Poll. The University of Michigan is two under at seventh overall and Penn State takes 15th overall.

The Clemson Tigers which went 15 - 0 last year took the top spot in the preseason poll followed by Alabama Crimson-Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. Clemson and Alabama were previously ranked first and second. The Tigers are also the only team in the Atlantic Coast Conference or ACC to be in the top 20 of the preseason poll. Syracuse is the only other ACC team in the top 25 list at 22nd overall.

The weekly rankings are voted on by a panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country. MSU received 377 points compared to Clemson at 1,540 or Stanford which rounded out the Top 25 with 141 points.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950.