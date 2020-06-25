Two more Michigan State athletes test positive for COVID-19

As planned, Michigan State’s athletic department conducted its second round of COVID-19 testing on Monday, June 22 and today the university revealed two more of its student-athletes have tested positive for the virus.

114 athletes were tested on June 22, and the two who tested positive will be isolated for 10-14 days.

This number (114) does not include the individual who tested positive on June 15 — or the three quarantined roommates of that individual. Or individuals who arrived on campus the week of June 8 to begin rehab and had an initial test at that time.

No athletic department staff members tested positive during Monday’s testing.

If you’d like to read the full statement from Michigan State athletics you can do so here: