Spartans, Wolverines trade shots early in gridiron showdown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)– For the first time, Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker faces off against in-state rival Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

Last week during Tucker’s MSU debut, the Spartans fumbled away the game, against the Rutgers, while the Wolverines won big against ranked opponent the Golden Gophers of Minnesota.

The Spartans strike first in the rivalry match-up, Rocky Lombardi finds Ricky White in the end zone for his fourth touchdown pass of the season. Spartans take the early 7-0 lead.

TOUCHDOWN SPARTANS.



Rocky ➡️ Ricky pic.twitter.com/rlhQ2GfMkr — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 31, 2020

The Wolverines respond with a long drive, capped off by a short touchdown run by Michigan freshman Blake Corum.

First career touchdown for @blake_corum!



All tied up, 7-7, with 7:01 to play in the 1Q. https://t.co/zfgLHJFFFb — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 31, 2020

The winner gets the honor of playing host to the Paul Bunyan trophy for the next year.

Next week MSU’s back on the road to face the Hawkeyes of Iowa, while Michigan takes a trip to visit the Hoosiers of Indiana.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated