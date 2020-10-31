countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Spartans, Wolverines trade shots early in gridiron showdown

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MSU Football 2_1543804945160.JPG.jpg

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)– For the first time, Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker faces off against in-state rival Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

Last week during Tucker’s MSU debut, the Spartans fumbled away the game, against the Rutgers, while the Wolverines won big against ranked opponent the Golden Gophers of Minnesota.

The Spartans strike first in the rivalry match-up, Rocky Lombardi finds Ricky White in the end zone for his fourth touchdown pass of the season. Spartans take the early 7-0 lead.

The Wolverines respond with a long drive, capped off by a short touchdown run by Michigan freshman Blake Corum.

The winner gets the honor of playing host to the Paul Bunyan trophy for the next year.

Next week MSU’s back on the road to face the Hawkeyes of Iowa, while Michigan takes a trip to visit the Hoosiers of Indiana.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan