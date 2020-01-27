MSU student from Iran detained at Detroit Metro Airport

(WLNS)– A 27-year-old Michigan State University student was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after landing at DTW on Sunday.

Aliveza Yazdani planned to start a Ph.D program at MSU, according to Attorney Ghazal Nicole Mehrani.

Mehrani told 6 News that Yadani was pressured by CBP officers to withdraw his application for entry into the U.S.

If Yazdani did sign a withdrawal, Mehrani said there is legally nothing she can do to help him. Mehrani reached out to CBP to get a copy of the documents as well as additional information but has not heard back.

There have been several other cases of students from the Middle East being detained and questioned by CBP officers at U.S. airports in recent months.

6 News Reporter Brittany Flowers is working to learn more about this and will have more on 6 News at 11.