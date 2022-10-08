EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Associated Students of Michigan State University released a statement on Friday signaling that the association believes the Board of Trustees is unfit to lead.

The letter cited how the Board handled the departure of former Broad dean Sanjay Gupta, as well as what ASMSU called “inadequate transparency, accountability and governance.”

ASMSU said the board was “negligent” in how it certified its 2021 Title IX requirements and the Board was “hostile” towards the MSU community.

ASMSU closed the letter demanding new leadership in the Board of Trustees.

The full release can be read here.