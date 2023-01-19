NEW YORK CITY, New York (WLNS) — A Michigan State University student met the organ donor who saved his life on national television on Thursday.

As part of Thursday’s “Good Morning America” broadcast, Joe Burr met Armando Garcia, a man who provided Burr with a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

While Burr was being treated at the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital in 2021, he was matched with Garcia using Be the Match, a nonprofit bone marrow donor program.

“Thank you for giving me a second chance at life. Last year was probably one of the best years of my life. I finally got to go and live at Michigan State and attend classes there, I went to my first-ever concerts, I got to travel around the country with my mom. I got to go back to living the happy, healthy life that I had before I relapsed,” Burr said.

Garcia said he decided to make the donation because, as a journalist, he felt compelled to use the opportunity to report about how Hispanic people, like himself, are underrepresented in bone marrow registries.