MSU student shares online class experience as semester draws to a close

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– It’s been a little more than a month since Michigan State University students learned they’d be finishing the semester completely online. Now, students are preparing for their last week of classes before finals.

MSU Junior Sergei Kelley said it’s been an adjustment, but it’s been manageable.

“Obviously the online classes was you know, necessary for the current time but it is a hindrance to the learning experience,” Kelley said.

The transition however, wasn’t just tough on students, it was a big adjustment for professors as well.

“The first day they announced it though they said you know, 12 p.m. everything’s gonna go online– most of my professors honestly didn’t have a chance to get that all situated, so most of my classes that day were all cancelled and then the following day I had a few more teachers that still weren’t ready.”

Kelley said it took about a week of trial and error with Zoom before his classes were fully up and running. While some students prefer an online learning style, Kelley said he feels that he’s not getting as much out of his classes than he would be in person.

“I can tell just obviously online it’s a lot harder to interact you know, socially. You can hear the professor but there’s no interaction there, so I think it’s definitely a little harder to learn and there’s an incentive not to learn as hard because it’s online,” Kelley said.

He added that he’s seen some students stop attending lecture all-together.

“Some of my classes started out you know, well I’ve got 40, 50 people here and then week two or three it’s dropping down who’s actually in the lecture,” Kelley said.

MSU encouraged students to leave campus and head home, but Kelley felt that it was personally better for him to stay.

“Just being off campus trying to do the whole online thing at home I think that would just kind of be a distraction, you know, I’d go home kind of get distracted, so being on campus was easier,” Kelley said.

The university’s online instruction was originally expected to last through April 20, but earlier this month MSU announced it will continue online-only courses for the full Summer Session and Summer Session One. Summer courses begin May 11.

