LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The hunger crisis affects many people across the nation, especially pregnant women, children and college kids.

One in three college students experience food insecurity, which is why advocates are meeting in Lansing right now to discuss a new bill with lawmakers that could help students.

Separately, Sparrow Hospital held an event today to get help with its initiative to help feed pregnant patients nutritional meals.

“I know a student faced with choosing between rent payments and food,” Spencer Good, President of Spartan Food Security Council.

At MSU two out of five students struggle to find their next meal, that’s 40%. Which is why it’s hard for students like Spencer Good to choose not to help his fellow Spartans.

“Stigma is unfortunately a barrier to understanding the issue and it’s root causes,” Good said.

He and other students started the Spartan Food Security Council, which opened a food pantry on campus and introduced a bill to lawmakers called the Hunger Free Campus Act.

“We want to end college hunger at Michigan State, and across the great state of Michigan,” Good said.

“Public funding could go to our public universities in order to ensure that our students have access to food regardless of what their income status is,” Rep. Emily Dievendorf, D-Kalamazoo, said.

Physicians at Sparrow recognize the problem too, so to get pregnant patients started on a healthy path they created the Feeding Your Growing Family Program.

“One in eight families suffer from food insecurities. And if we can give them good eating techniques when they’re pregnant, hopefully it will carry on to them and their families,” Tonyie Johnson, director of Women’s Services at Sparrow Health System.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank has donated 10,000 meals since its partnership with Sparrow started in 2020.

“People who need it are getting access to nourishing food and that’s what most important,”

Kelly Miller, Director of Philanthropy at Greater Lansing Food Bank.

And Sparrow physicians says the program has educated dozens of women on the importance of healthy eating.

“Having a dietitian present in the clinic and available to anyone who has an appointment, they’re already receiving services for themselves and their baby,” said Alex Thompson, Clinical Nutrition Manager at Sparrow.

These advocates all believe with more help, they can feed more people in need, one day at a time,

“We recently undertook implementing a food pantry at James Madison College, the program I study at,” Good said.