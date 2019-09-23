MSU students calling trustee business deal a “conflict of interest”

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A pair of MSU trustees, Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay, held a town hall meeting this afternoon in hopes of meeting problems head on, but some people had concerns about a new business agreement.

A big point many people in the crowd brought up is accountability among the Board of Trustees.

Reclaim MSU, a group working to promote cultural change on campus, is particularly concerned that trustees Joel Ferguson and Brianna Scott purchased a building together in Muskegon, saying it’s a conflict of interest.

They’re worried that this partnership will cause the two trustees to vote similarly on issues, but Trustee Scott says that’s simply not the case.

“I really do not see that there’s a conflict at all,” said Scott. “I have been very independent since I came on the board, I have not necessarily agreed with Joel before he and I decided to go into this partnership and I don’t believe that people should expect to see anything different. I am my own person; Mr. Ferguson is his own person. I think that we are able to adequately do business in Muskegon and separate that from what we’re doing as trustees here in East Lansing.”

Other topics discussed at the town hall include support for immigrant students and the graduation rate among black students.

Trustees Scott and Tebay say they plan to continue hosting town halls in hopes of making permanent change at Michigan State University.