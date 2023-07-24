The U.S. News and World Report has named multiple Michigan State University graduate programs as “first in the nation.”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University students and employees could be affected by an international data breach, the university said Monday.

According to MSU, the breach involves the MOVEit software, a cloud-based program used to support transferring of data files. The Russian-speaking ransomware group, which the Associated Press has reported is behind the hack, is widely used by government agencies to transfer files.

The university was alerted to the hack by third-party service providers National Student Clearinghouse, or NSC, and TIAA, a financial planning company.

NSC and TIAA told MSU the companies will hand over lists of people whose information may have been exposed. “Any affected individuals will be separately and individually notified of the nature of such exposure and both organizations have shared they will provide additional monitoring services,” MSU said.

“While we know there was no breach to Michigan State University’s networks or systems, this compromise of a third-party organization is concerning and compels us to notify our community and provide ways in which they can protect their information,” said MSU Executive Vice President for Administration and Chief Information Officer Melissa Woo. “While events like these are out of our control, they remind us of the importance of practicing good cybersecurity habits.”

The university offered the following advice:

Be aware of the possibility of phishing emails;

Create effective passwords;

Use multifactor authentication on devices and accounts whenever possible (this is already required for most MSU logins);

Do not maintain data and files that are not needed; and

Pull a free credit report annually. You may obtain a free copy of your credit report from each of the three major credit reporting agencies once every 12 months by visiting annualcreditreport.com or by calling toll-free 877-322-8228

The university also said NSC created a webpage for students to stay up to date. TIAA’s partner, Pension Benefit Information, LLC, created a similar site for retirees to stay informed.