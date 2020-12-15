MSU students get special delivery for Hanukkah

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Throughout Sunday and Monday, some Michigan State University students got a special delivery for Hanukkah from the Chabad Student Center.

Typically on MSU’s campus for Hanukahh, a big menorah lighting would kick off a week full of celebrations, dancing and food. It’s no surprise that this year is different.

“This year, we offered students to give them the full Hanukkah experience brought to their home,” said Rabbi Bentzion Shemtov, from the Chabad Student Center.

Students could order a menorah from the center and parents could order a Hanukkah care package for students. Shemtov says the care packages include traditional jelly donuts, other Hanukkah treats and even a personalized note from the parent.

One of the students who received one of these packages is MSU freshman, Alex Mison.

“I was so excited about it because I was so sad that I couldn’t spend Hanukkah at home this year for the first time in my life so it was meaningful that I got all these Hanukkah treats,” Mison said.

She even got a note from her parents in the package. “I wasn’t expecting it at all but especially the letter, that part was so meaningful because I didn’t know my parents even had anything to do with it,” Mison added.

Shemtov says the importance of the holidays is to share it with everyone.

“Hanukkah is a holiday of bringing light into the world, we need this light and this kindness now more than ever so if we could light up and we can add excitement, kindness and goodness to anyone’s day, that’s what Hanukkah is all about,” Shemtov said.

There have been more than 150 care packages that have been ordered. The center is also offering free ‘build your own menorah kits’ to local families.