MSU students get vaccinated at fall welcome event

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of Michigan state students crowded into downtown East Lansing tonight, kicking off the first week of the fall semester.

“We went so long without seeing people and know we’re back in that environment. And its like refreshing I guess,” said MSU student Jaelin Richards.

And this school year, along with textbooks and book bags, students need their Covid vaccine.

“I mean I trust the guidance that the president of the university put through, I mean I think he’s working in the best interest of the students and everything,” said Malcolm Charles, MSU Student.

If students and faculty do not get at least their first dose by tomorrow, they will not be allowed on campus, and could face disciplinary action.

“I think it should not be mandated, you got certain religions, certain people who are not approving of that and accepting of certain things like that,” said Dominique Wade.

So tonight, the city of East Lansing partnered with MSU to vaccinate anyone who wanted it.

Volunteers say about 40 people got their shots.

Some students even coming right as the vaccination clinic was about to close.

Telling 6 News off-camera that they were still very hesitant to get it, But decided to because they felt forced by the university.

While others feel differently saying they applaud the vaccine mandate

“I think it’s like our way to get over this and I think it’s great they’re requiring this,” said student Ella Woehlke.

And with thousands of students back in East Lansing, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said as early as last week that she will work with the university to track its vaccine numbers.

“Try to verify how is it they are verifying students are vaccinated and monitoring that so we have an assurance as a community,” said Vail.