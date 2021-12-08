MSU students hold vigil for victims of Oxford High School shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dozens upon dozens of Michigan State University students gathered around “The Rock” on campus with candles in their hands and arms around one another.

The candlelight vigil was meant to honor the victims of the tragic shooting at Oxford High School.

The words “Oxford Strong” were painted on the rock for everyone to see.

Among those in the crowd were several Oxford High School graduates who now attend MSU.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. It was the longest, longest night of my life and it was just horrible,” said Oxford High School graduate, Katelyn Digasbarro.

Many of them had siblings who were at the school when the shooting happened.

“I have a brother there whose a freshman and he didn’t pick up the phone initially when I texted him and I was scared as heck for him,” said Zach Beatty, an Oxford High School graduate.

Students who led the vigil said they hope the Oxford community felt supported by the MSU community.

“We understand that the spot that should feel safe no longer feels that way. But we want you to know we all feel that way as well and we’re here for you,” said MSU student, Kathleen Tepe.

Many MSU students from Oxford said they felt the support and asked for it to continue as they grieve this tragedy.