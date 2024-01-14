EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The community celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy this weekend, ahead of the MLK holiday.

Multiple Michigan State University student organizations were involved, and people say it’s important to continue the work Dr. King started.

At the MSU Alumni Memorial Chapel Sunday, students got together to honor the late civil rights leader. People at the event said it’s a chance to get ready for the week of celebration ahead.

“You know, a capstone, like, ‘Hey, we’re here; we’re going to honor Dr. King. We’re getting the community and our campus energized for a week long of service and honoring,'” said MSU Gospel Choir President Rahsun Watson.

The event began with music from the school’s gospel choir. Then, a campus minister spoke on MLK’s accomplishments in the civil rights movement, and the importance of standing up for what’s right.

“In our generation and the generations to follow after us, we definitely need to make sure that we stand up for the causes of humanity,” said Gervon Tucker, pastor at Truth Seekers Ministry. “Just as our ancestors have done in times past, we have to make sure we carry that…with pride, with dignity and with courage.”

Pastor Gervon Tucker speaks at the MSU Alumni Memorial Chapel ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. (WLNS)

6 News asked those attending the event what MLK means to them.

“He brought inclusion. Inclusion is very important to me, and at Michigan State, I’ve felt that a lot,” said MLK Student Coordinator Brandon Foster. “I’ve met people from different cultures, different backgrounds. And that is because of Dr. King.”

MSU Gospel Choir Director Quamari Brown spoke to the importance of honoring Dr. King annually.

“It’s very important to always come back and honor him. Because he did put himself on a platform, not for selfish reason or not just to get the credit. And I feel like the credit is due to him,” said Brown. “Because no one has done it since then, and no one had the courage to do it before. So I think honoring him is the least we can do.”

And students are ready to continue the celebration tomorrow, at the annual MLK March. It starts at Beaumont Tower at 9 a.m., and ends at the MSU Multicultural Center.

“Take time out of your day to fight for somebody who fought for you. Like, I think we honor him because he did so much for us,” said gospel choir member Ana Johnson. “He marched for us, so let’s march for him.”