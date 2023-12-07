EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new year will bring new leadership to Michigan State University with an announcement on its new president possibly this week.

6 News confirmed with sources close to the situation that the chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Kevin Guskiewicz, is expected to be the 25th president of Michigan State University.

A report from The Chronicle of Higher Education says the announcement could happen as soon as Friday.

While MSU spokespersons have yet to respond to requests for confirmation, many students say they hope there’s more stability on campus.

“I’d for sure say it’s like a fresh start. I was surprised to hear about it, about the news but interesting to say the least,” said Mohsin Mohmood, a senior in the supply chain program.

He says the university has been through a lot in the last year; the mass shooting on campus, the firing of head football coach Mel Tucker, and most recently ethics complaints surrounding the board of trustees’ chair Rema Vassar.

Mohmood hopes new leadership can bring a new light to the campus.

“Just like management of what really goes on internally because there’s obviously a lot of court cases with MSU coming out so I would say overall management of faculty. So, it’s a better and safer environment for us students,” he said.

Guskiewiz is leaving behind a legacy at UNC. He first joined as faculty in 1995 and became interim chancellor in 2019 and took the full role in 2020.

Last month, the list of candidates went down to just Guskiewicz after Taylor Eighmy, president of the University of Texas San Antonio, dropped out according to The State News.

Senior Kennedi Cosma says students are exhausted and are ready for a change.

“I think the student body can probably agree that it’s just time for things to calm down a little bit because you don’t hear about these other scandals at schools,” they said.

It seems to be a feeling other students agree with.

“I love MSU down, I’ve been a Spartan fan my whole life, I just wish things were a little more quieter,” said Cosma.

6 News has yet to get a reply from MSU spokespersons, the board of trustee members and the chief of staff for Guiskiewicz.