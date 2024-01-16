LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 2024 MLK Commemorative Student Committee is hosting a screening of the film ‘The Pact’ at Kellogg Center Auditorium at 7 p.m.

The 2006 documentary follows three childhood friends on their journey to become doctors. As they pursue their collective dream, they face social justice challenges. The film shares their struggles, triumphs and successes as they ultimately achieve their dreams of being doctors.

At the conclusion of the screening, there will be a panel discussion with doctors. The discussion will look at racial disparities in health and healthcare, as well as actions being taken to address them. Panelists will also discuss how racial and social disparities impact the community as a whole. Each panelist will share their own journeys — including the triumphs and challenges — pursuing their dreams to become doctors and entrepreneurs. The panel discussion will include a question and answer session.