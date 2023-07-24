EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Millions around the glove are expected to have been affected by a data breach targeting a file sharing service.

Some of those impacted by the breach could be Michigan State University students.

Schools across the United States, from the University of Buffalo to Rutgers University, have been notifying students of a breach that happened to a third party company universities do business with known as MOVEit Transfer.

MSU students got their notice Monday, after the targeted company reached out to the university.

The National Student Clearinghouse sent out notices that MOVEit Transfer was targeted by the data breach.

Anna Hallwood is one of many MSU students who got the email notifying them.

“I feel like I’m not too anxious; not too worried about it because they were already able to figure it out that it happened. So, hopefully, if something else more happens, they can track it down or figure it out,” said Hallwood.

Yousef Albuloushi, a senior at MSU, also received the notification.

“Regardless, its a little bit scary but it could have been worse. At least they sent out the email to let people know, that’s good. But for now, I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens,” Albuloushi said.

In its alert to impacted institutions, the National Student Clearinghouse said it has patched the issue and will continue to monitor its systems.

But why would cyber criminals go after the education industry and file sharing platforms?

Tom Holt is a criminal justice professor at MSU and says data breaches have been a growing issue in the last decade.

He says the target in this incident shows a persistent problem in cyber security, where hackers go after trusted third parties to find an “in” into larger systems.

“You can at least identify when weird traffic starts coming through or if you notice there’s a suspicious charge. These are the kind of things you can do to minimize your own risk,” said Holt.

MSU officials say the National Student Clearinghouse will create a list of people who’s information might have been exposed. They say no MSU systems have been directly affected by the breach.

6 News contacted the NSC, but has not yet received a comment.