MSU students rally for Bernie Sanders on primary night

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Students at Michigan State University have been rallying all day to encourage their fellow Spartans to get out and vote.

One group specifically has been voicing their support for Bernie sanders.

The Vermont Senator has shown strong support of college students, promising to cancel all student loan debt and making college free.

One of the students, MSU junior Brendan Radtke, said he has been on campus since about 7:30 a.m. today.

He said he is rallying votes for Sanders because he is “one of a kind.”

Radtke adds that many of the students he has spoken to today on campus did not even know today was election day, and while he and others on campus worked to educate each other, he said it has not been easy.

“We just got kicked off the steps over there at the union, so yeah, it’s really tough to make a change and that’s one of the reasons people are so uninformed because the people like us that are trying to inform people are stopped,” Radtke said.

Nonetheless, Radtke said he plans to keep doing what he is doing because he said it is completely within his First Amendment rights, which includes a March to the polls, which will be taking place shortly here on campus.

Brittany Flowers will have more information tonight at 6:00 p.m. on 6 News.