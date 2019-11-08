MSU students rally to bring awareness to immigrant issues

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As tensions surrounding immigration continue to rise in our country, students at Michigan State University are making sure their voices are heard.

Right now at MSU, more than 7,000 students are from another country and some of them say they don’t feel protected by the university.

Shiksha Sneha says it’s not easy to go to MSU when you come from another country.

“I am an immigrant myself and when I was applying to MSU, I was labeled as an international student even though I lived here, I grew up here,” said Sneha, the president of DreaMSU. “Whenever I had questions about anything related to immigration, scholarships, financial aid, I had no one to go to, like I was just bounced around from different departments because no one knew what the answers were.”

The students rallying today are asking for two things from the university: somewhere to go when undocumented students need help, and MSU to declare itself a sanctuary school and not allow ICE agents on campus.

A university spokesperson responded to the rally saying in part:

“Michigan State University is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all, and that includes immigrants. Many areas of MSU’s campus assist with these supports including the Office of the Provost and Office of Institutional Equity.”

But these students say the help isn’t good enough.

“I don’t think that Michigan State is doing all that it can,” said Erin Fuller, the vice president of DreaMSU.

“With everything that’s happening politically in the nation and the state of Michigan, we want MSU to be a safe place where we can get an education,” said Sneha.

These students say they plan to keep fighting for what they believe in until their demands are met.