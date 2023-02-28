EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Students and staff at MSU will no longer need the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many of the students said they have been expecting the change for a while. Other universities around Michigan have also changed their vaccination policies in the last few months.

One student said he thinks the change is in the right direction.

“We got to continue at some point and if you have the vaccine, I mean that’s why the reason they created it for one day we don’t have to worry about it as much anymore. Same with every other flu vaccine and something like that,” said sophomore Kyle O’Connor.

O’Connor said the change brings a sense of returning to normal life.

MSU officials said the health crisis is now “A matter of personal health responsibility.”

O’Connor said his friends had mixed feelings when health experts first rolled out the requirement in the summer of 2021.

“Friends had different opinions on it. They didn’t feel comfortable with the university telling them what to do and what not. I mean personally, I didn’t really care as much. If you want me to get it, I don’t care, I’ll get it,” O’Connor.

Other students agree, like freshman Ainsley Campbell. She said she feels safe and sees students not getting as sick as often as before.

“It’s part of the reason I chose a bigger school because I was kind of isolated in small classes for so long so I think being able to be around so many people is definitely exciting,” she said.

Other universities around the state have already made similar changes.

Western Michigan University stopped recording student and staff vaccination status in May of last year.

In their latest update, Central Michigan University officials strongly encouraged vaccinations but did not require them.

In Ann Arbor, University of Michigan leaders said just last week, the shots are only required for students living on campus.

MSU administrators said depending on their program students and staff working in hospital and clinical settings may still have to be vaccinated. Health officials and members of the CDC continue to strongly encourage people to stay up to date on their COVID vaccines.

