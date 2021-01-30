MSU students react to quarantine order for those living on-campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to Michigan State University officials, COVID-19 rates among students are increasing. So starting tonight at midnight, all students living on campus will have to quarantine in their dorm rooms for two weeks.

MSU students are giving mixed reactions about this new protocol.

Bryan Clahasey is an MSU student living on campus. He said he won’t break the quarantine rule, but doesn’t completely agree with it either.

“Gonna respect it for sure, but I mean I don’t know. If it was up to me I’d probably change the rule a little bit,” Clahasey said.

Some students living off campus think it’s the right move. MSU student, Katherine Horn, is one of them.

“I think it’s a smart precaution that they’re taking. Especially being since we’re all coming back from break and no one really knows where everyone was since we had such a long break,” Horn said.

MSU student, Kateyln Blazo, agreed.

“I also think that dorms are such easy places to spread different illnesses. Like we lived there and we know it’s so easy to get sick in the dorms,” Blazo said.

On-campus students can leave their dorm rooms to pick up meals from dining locations, attend in-person classes, or receive medical care. Those students cannot have visitors in their dorm rooms, gather in lounge areas, or dine together.

MSU student, Cameron Cox, questioned the new protocol.

“Is quarantining actually effective? I don’t know,” Cox said.

But others are praising the university for their actions during the pandemic.

“I think that M-S-U has done a really good job at trying to enhance those protocols,” Horn said.