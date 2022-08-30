EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University joins other campuses in kicking off the fall semester this week.

As COVID-19 infections remain a concern for students and families, what does the pandemic look like for students?

This school year comes after two years when many students spend class time learning online. As students get on campus, an update from the state health department shows a steady case rate.

Over 19,000 new cases were reported over the past week.

“Especially this year where we are at capacity and no one is wearing masks it’s a concern. But I think that since last year, everybody had to be vaccinated and boosted, I feel a lot better about that and I think that in the past Michigan State has taken COVID concerns very seriously and I hope that continues,” said student Nicole Herbert.

Ingham County health officials said a little more than 76% of people 16 and up have gotten at least one dose of a COVID -19 vaccine.

