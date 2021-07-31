MSU students say “it’s my choice” after required vaccine announcement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 vaccines and masks will be required at Michigan State University for the fall. Some students have mixed feelings, especially towards having to get the vaccine.

6 news spoke to some MSU students today. One student says she’s 5 classes away from graduating but she’s debating on if she wants to finish her studies at MSU. She survived COVID-19 and she says she chooses not to get the vaccine because she has the antibodies.

“I should have a right. My body my choice has gone out the window and I have a big problem with that, very big problem with it,” said Julie Radford, an MSU undergraduate student.

Radford is a mathematics major at MSU. The only problem she’s trying to solve right now is if she wants to continue her classes at MSU.



“Do you know how much dedication and time I have put into this? I have 5 math classes left and now I’m faced with not being able to finish my degree,” Radford said.



MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. says after the news from the CDC about the more contagious delta variant, he thinks these new mandates are the safest option.



“That’s really the idea, to keep a large outbreak from taking place and to make sure that if there is some infections are taking place that they’re taking place among vaccinated and not unvaccinated individuals where we know the risk of severe disease and death is much much lower,” Stanley said in a press conference on Friday.

Caleb Davis, also an MSU student says it should be an individual’s decision to get the shot, not the university.

“Yeah, it should be everyone’s choice. I don’t see why not,” said Davis.

Radford says she’s considering other schools to finish her bachelor’s degree.



“Where am I supposed to go in Michigan, where? If everyone in Michigan is going to mandate it If they offered the remote, I would finish through,” said Radford.



But leaving the university is what President Stanley says he hopes students don’t do.



“I hope that they’ll recognize part of being a Spartan is to make sure that we’re keeping ourselves safe and keeping other people safe as well,” said Stanley.

Radford says it’s a decision she wanted to make on her own terms.



“For me, you can’t tell me what to put in my body, that’s the issue that I have,” said Radford.