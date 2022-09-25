EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands of protests are taking place worldwide after the death of Iranian 22-year-old, Mahsa Amini.

On Sept. 13, Amini was arrested by morality police in Iran for wearing her hijab improperly. She died in police custody three days later.

On Sunday, September 25, protestors gathered at the rock on the campus of Michigan State University, to honor Amini, whom many say they believe was murdered by the police.

“Say her name. Mahsa Amini,” protestors chanted.

People at the event said what happened in Iran is nothing out of the ordinary and that this treatment of women in the country has been happening for years.

They say it’s time, now more than ever, for change.

“That murder has led to uprisings that has seen the unification of Iranians, in ways that have been unprecedented,” Nazita Lajevardi, an associate professor at Michigan State University said.

Professor Lajevardi was at the protest and said that the deaths of Mahsa Amini and countless others in Iran, has created a worldwide movement.

“You see rich people, poor people, people from urban areas, people from rural areas coming together and really asking for monumental change,” Lajevardi said.

She says change not only in the treatment of women but also the people who are currently running Iran.

“Iranian people have been oppressed by the Islamic republic and it’s just been a long time coming,” Yasheen Jadidi, a protestor at the event, said.

Some protestors who have family back in Iran say they are worried about what the government will do.

“The way the government there reacts to that as they shut off all the internet and black out all release of information to the rest of the world, so they can begin murdering people in the streets,” Jadidi added.

Many at the protest say that all they can do here in the United States is use their voices to support the Iranian people.

“We’re with you, we’re with you in spirit,” Lajevardi said. “And we stand behind you and we applaud you and thank you.”