MSU Students still turning out to bars, despite virus concerns

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest bar weekends for college students and despite many events being cancelled, some students aren’t letting it stop them from celebrating.

“It’s a whole bunch of kids in a small vicinity we got nothing to do but party,” MSU Student Dariush Stein said.

While some have frowned upon bars still offering deals that appear to encourage social gathering– others say they have every right to do so.

“We live in a capitalist society if they wanna encourage business then they can,” Stein said.

After Governor Whitmer banned all gatherings of more than 250 people– the question now: are the bars following that order? The few we spoke to refused to comment, but students say it seems like they are.

“Most of the bars have been,” MSU Student and bargoer Okechukwu Ukachukwu said adding, “We just came from PT’s it was very spacious, pretty empty like they definitely were not at a capacity and yeah most of the bars trying to get in is actually a hassle because they’re very calculated with the numbers.”

Before the ban on large gatherings, students said some of the bars were packed. That’s where some might question…why put yourself at risk?

“All you can do is manage your response to certain things you know what I mean there’s a disease you manage your response to it but you still try to live your life,” Ukachukwu said.

“I’m just a little more cautious of retaining space and but otherwise just doing what I do, just with a little more space,” Stein said.