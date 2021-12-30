MSU students weigh in on return to in-person learning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- With a new year comes a new spring semester at Michigan State University.

Some students are divided on returning to in-person classes as COVID-19 cases climb.

The fall semester started with a vaccination requirement for all students, staff, and faculty at MSU, as well as a mask requirement for everyone when they were indoors. Looking ahead at the new semester, one student said she feels like the university could do more to keep people safe on campus.



“When I got the [email], I wasn’t surprised honestly I think we were all expected to stay in person. But I’m slightly disappointed,” said Katherine Sundeen, an MSU student.



Between the choice of going back in person or learning online, she would rather see a compromise an online start for two weeks before a full return.

“We’re not allowed to do ensembles or anything like that so it would be hard to mimic that online. I would rather take two weeks off and be careful than having to go all the way back online for the rest of the semester if there were to be some sort of outbreak or something,” she said

MSU president Samuel Stanley emailed out a letter to the Spartan community on Wednesday, saying no major changes would be in place.

But he reminded students that they need a COVID-19 booster shot requirement before January 10th, the day classes resume.

He also recommends that students and staff get tested before they come back.

Chemical engineering student Nikolay Barber said he would like to stay in person as much as possible.

“My first semester at MSU, I struggled online and now that it’s in person it much better, so I think until we absolutely have to, we should stay in person to some degree,” said Barber

He said he would be on board with a compromise too, but he learns better in person

“For me, collaborating with other students and stuff was much easier in-person than online, so it’s a big part for me to be able to talk to other people in class when I’m not sure,” said Barber