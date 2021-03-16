MSU study: 3rd grade reading has improved

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new study from Michigan State University reveals that literacy has improved among the state’s third graders, but the experts warn that reading progress might be tenuous.

That’s because the report included data from the 2019-20 school year which mostly took place before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

New numbers released found 45% of Michigan’s third graders were at or above expectations for reading proficiency which is a slight improvement over 2017 at 44%.

That being said, officials say, that a loss of targeted funding, and the disruption caused by the pandemic, could easily reverse those gains as soon as next year.