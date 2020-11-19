MSU Study: Depo-Provera increases lead levels in African-American women

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New information from a study done at Michigan State University shows that Black women who use the birth control Depo-Provera had higher levels of lead in their blood than those who didn’t use DMPA.

Dr. Kristen Upson says, she long suspected that the drug was harmful due to the effect it has on bones.

One of drug’s side effects is loss of bone density which leads to lead being released into the body and stored in the bone.

DMPA was approved by the FDA back in 1992 and is currently being used by 74 million women around the world.