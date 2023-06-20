EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new study from Michigan State University demonstrates how people’s memories of their parents, and other childhood caregivers, may continue to change depending on their life experiences as adults.

The study, published in the journal Personal Relationships, assessed more than 2,500 middle-aged and older adults on their memories of their childhood, specifically how they were treated by their parents while growing up.

The study found that 35% to 46.2% people’s impressions changed after being asked the very same questions four years later.

According to the study, some of these changes were linked to present-day experiences. Those who experienced divorce remember their childhood as being more negative, and those who lost a parent recall their upbringing as a more positive period.

“How we think about our past relationships serves as the basis for how we navigate new relationships,” William Chopik, lead author of the study and associate professor in the Department of Psychology, told MSU Today. “Our memories of these past events aren’t static — they change over time and they keep changing years and years after our memories are thought to solidify.”

The study’s findings could have broad implications as to how people handle new relationships and their trust in others, as memories of previous relationships often serve as the building blocks for judging the character of others.

“How we remember relationships is also important. This study shows that this really important aspect of how we make sense of our past might continue to change as we live life and reflect on ourselves and our relationships,” Chopik continued. “The past doesn’t change, but our memories of it seem to.”