EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you in the market for some of the best natural fertilizer in the Midwest?

The MSU Surplus Store has bags of worm poop for sale–buy one, get one free!

Red wiggler worms produced the organic waste, MSU Surplus Store said in a tweet.

“Our raised bed mix and vermicompost [byproduct of earthworm digestion] are also available by the cubic yard,” the surplus store added.

To find out more about the composting supplies at the surplus store, click here.