MSU suspends Study Abroad programs to China, Singapore, Hong Kong amid coronavirus concerns

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University has suspended study abroad programs to China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

While there have not been any confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Michigan, the university said in a statement that it is closely monitoring the outbreak of the virus.

A university task force has recommended all university-sponsored travel to China, Singapore, and Hong Kong for students, faculty, and staff to be suspended through July 31, 2020. This suspension took effect on Feb. 20 and includes all study abroad programs in those areas.

MSU’s Deputy Spokesperson told 6 News that the suspension is due to both health concerns as well as concerns that students might not be able to return to the U.S.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of State issued at Level 4 travel advisory, urging people not to travel to China.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it expects coronavirus to spread in the United States and asked Americans to prepare.

There are at least 80,000 cases globally and the death toll is nearing 3,000.