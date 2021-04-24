MSU swim & dive team hold rally

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At 11:00 a.m. Michigan State University swim and dive group will hold a rally outside the IM West Building on MSU’s campus.

The protest is against the university cancelling the programs.

Athletes, alumni, parents and supporters are expected to attend the rally. There will be yard signs for each of the 66 men and women players on this year’s team.

There will also be different displays showing the legacy of the program. This was the 99th year for the men and 51st for the women’s program.

Last October, MSU Athletic Director, Bill Beekman, announced the programs will be cut because of a lack of funding and poor facilities.

But advocates for the program say they still haven’t received a straight answer as to why its their specific program getting cut.