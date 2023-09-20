EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Members of the Michigan State University Swim and Dive Club had it’s season kick-off Tuesday – with a marathon swim.

The group is looking to raise tens of millions of dollars in a quest to reinstate the program – a victim of the COVID pandemic.

In all, 40 swimmers swam lap after lap with an eye on swimming a combined total of 26.2 miles.

Other than it being comparable to a running a marathon, there was also another reason for that total.

The distance is comparable to the amount of money the club needs to raise by Oct. 1, to get the team reinstated.

If they can raise the $26.5 million, Club President Sam Stefabek says they will be able to invest in building a new facility in the Student Wellness Center. That $200 million facility is expected to open in 2026.

Stefabek says the marathon swim had a bonus of bringing people together.

“I think swimmers are really supportive of each other and obviously, we are all here for an exciting cause,” he says. “Across the country, we see a lot of Division 1 swim programs being cut, so the opportunity of Michigan State to bring back the program is really exciting.”